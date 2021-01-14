Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.10). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

PLUG stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 88,668,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,825,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.90 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $73.90.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,362,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,490,624 shares of company stock valued at $63,167,793. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $6,466,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,563 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 292,669 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

