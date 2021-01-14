Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post sales of $867.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $828.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $905.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $846.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

