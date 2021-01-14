Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.27.

TS traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tenaris by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tenaris by 143.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tenaris by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $151,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

