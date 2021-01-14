Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Post $1.67 EPS

Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. The Progressive reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.45. 1,566,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,099 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

