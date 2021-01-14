Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Hold

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

DHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $855.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.10.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DHT by 55.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DHT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 106,084 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in DHT by 13.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 27.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 63.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 150,146 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

