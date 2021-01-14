Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Methanex for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been going up over the past month. The company’s Geismar 3 plant is expected to deliver strong returns on significant capital and operating cost advantages. Further, Methanex remains committed to strengthen its balance sheet. The company’s move to defer capital expenditure on its Geismar 3 project is anticipated to bolster its balance sheet. It should also gain from a recovery in methanol demand. However, Methanex is exposed to a challenging methanol pricing environment. Lower methanol prices are expected to remain a headwind for the company. Moreover, production outages are affecting the company’s operations. Methanex’s high debt levels is another concern. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Methanex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

MEOH opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. Methanex has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.2% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 37.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Methanex by 25.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Methanex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

