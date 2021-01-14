Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novozymes A/S (NVZMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.