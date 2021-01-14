Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Hold

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VTRU. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. Vitru has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru during the third quarter worth about $310,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vitru during the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vitru in the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vitru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000.

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

