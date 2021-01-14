Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Strong Sell

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRKL. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

