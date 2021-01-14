Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DVAX. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.40. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

