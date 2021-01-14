Zacks Investment Research Lowers Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 4,577 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $120,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,080,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,318.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $3,218,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 54.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.