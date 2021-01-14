Zacks Investment Research Lowers General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on GFN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of General Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GFN opened at $8.23 on Monday. General Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $248.34 million, a P/E ratio of 137.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, research analysts predict that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $83,024.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,550.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,414 shares of company stock worth $744,787 over the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFN. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of General Finance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Finance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in General Finance by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

