Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.74 million, a PE ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 496.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.