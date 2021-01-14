Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.74 million, a PE ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 496.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.