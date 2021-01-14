Zacks Investment Research Lowers Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) to Hold

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $542.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.