Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HROW. TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.60 million, a PE ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 47.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 36,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $193,284.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

