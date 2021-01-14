Zacks Investment Research Lowers Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Shares of MDGL opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average is $114.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,381,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

