Zacks Investment Research Lowers Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to Hold

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Get Swisscom alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Swisscom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.