Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BROG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of -0.44. Brooge Energy has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROG. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brooge Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brooge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

