Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EXFO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of EXFO from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

