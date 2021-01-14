Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to “Hold”

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after buying an additional 85,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Merus by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merus by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

