Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradyne is driven by strength in Semiconductor Test and System Test businesses. It continues to benefit from growing memory market exposure, robust Test demand and a strong product lineup. The company’s lean cost structure and strong balance sheet remain positives. Additionally, management is optimistic about the Universal Robots acquisition and continuous design wins. We believe that the company has significant growth opportunities in the high-growth wireless test market in the long haul. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, Teradyne’s sluggish HDD business due to a slowdown in the PC market poses a major concern. Further, weakness in the mobility test market also remains a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 raised Teradyne from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.53.

NASDAQ TER traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after acquiring an additional 628,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Teradyne by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,420,000 after acquiring an additional 165,061 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 885,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

