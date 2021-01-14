Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 6.7%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) rose 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $164.45 and last traded at $163.93. Approximately 292,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 334,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zai Lab by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.