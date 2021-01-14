Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $7.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.86. 4,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,328. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.95. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $156.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zai Lab by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.