Zenith Energy Ltd. (ZEN.L) (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (ZEN.L) (LON:ZEN) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 2,466,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,756,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Zenith Energy Ltd.

