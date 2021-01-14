Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on Z. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.60.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ:Z opened at $143.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.74. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $149.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $137,063.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 981 shares in the company, valued at $87,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $9,170,743.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,152.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 723,271 shares of company stock valued at $80,619,720. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 623,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.