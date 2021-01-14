Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.37

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.37 and last traded at $165.37, with a volume of 4327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,018.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,560,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after acquiring an additional 290,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 160,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

