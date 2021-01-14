ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Trading 15.5% Higher

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) traded up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.51. 5,464,410 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,625,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $752.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 133,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.