ZPER (ZPR) Market Cap Hits $1.13 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $46.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052651 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002795 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007200 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002709 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.