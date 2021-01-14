ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in December

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTCOY opened at $5.68 on Thursday. ZTE has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTE will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.