Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.16

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.16 and last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $440,833.17. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,630 shares of company stock worth $7,121,447. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 241,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 110,937 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,243 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 77,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 61,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

