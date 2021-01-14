Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.85

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and traded as low as $3.44. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 967,482 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $103.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.