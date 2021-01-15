$0.02 EPS Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 268,410 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUTH stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 818,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.60 million, a PE ratio of -307.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

