-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,414.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,762,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,849 shares of company stock worth $16,281,727. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,233,000 after buying an additional 121,511 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 83,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,768. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

