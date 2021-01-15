$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.94 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

LCI opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $286.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 119.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 21.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 287.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 382,804 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 48.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 102,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 22.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

