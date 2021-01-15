-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.50 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

LESL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 413,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,484. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.02. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.89.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,067.00. Insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 in the last 90 days.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

