-$0.18 EPS Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 12.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 79,583 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 108,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 145.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

