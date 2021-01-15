$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. GP Strategies posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.74 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPX shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in GP Strategies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in GP Strategies by 454.5% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 403,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 330,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in GP Strategies by 60.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GP Strategies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $215.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. GP Strategies has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $15.24.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.