-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LXRX shares. G.Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. 16,974,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,113,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $832.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

