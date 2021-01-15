$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Commvault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. 259,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,475. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.09, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

