-$0.59 EPS Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.28). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

IMUX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.89. 136,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,878. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 58.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 62.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

