$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.67. The Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,348,287 shares of company stock valued at $64,923,383 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after purchasing an additional 119,331 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

