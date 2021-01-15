$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. The Toro reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In related news, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $362,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at $354,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.97. 2,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,571. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

