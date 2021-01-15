$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.65. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $55,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,377,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $332,630 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 9.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 69,831 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 659,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 203,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $665.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

