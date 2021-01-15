$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.74. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

WERN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. 410,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,202. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

