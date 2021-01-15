$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.23. Capri reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.97. 21,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

