$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.84 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Constellium has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

