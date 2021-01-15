1,006 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,182,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,094. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $382.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.