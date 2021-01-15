11,470 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Amgen comprises about 1.5% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Amgen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Amgen by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $245.49. 2,854,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,947. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.92.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

