$13.10 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report $13.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $11.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $45.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $46.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.79 million, with estimates ranging from $39.78 million to $58.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBIO. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth $280,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

