1,327 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,241,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,918,348. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

